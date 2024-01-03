Report: Carson Wentz to start for Rams on Sunday

With a Wild Card playoff berth clinched, the Rams will rest some players in their regular-season finale against the 49ers.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Matthew Stafford will be one of them, as Carson Wentz will start at quarterback for Los Angeles in Week 18.

Wentz signed with the Rams in early November to be Stafford’s backup. He briefly appeared in the team’s victory over Arizona on Nov. 26, playing three offensive snaps.

Wentz’s last start was with Washington in Week 17 of the 2022 season, which ended in a 24-10 loss to Cleveland. He was 16-of-28 passing for 143 yards with three interceptions in that game.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft, Wentz spent his first five seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to the Colts in March 2021. Indianapolis then sent him to Washington in March 2022.

Los Angeles selected Jared Goff over Wentz back when both players were entering the league. Now the Rams will become the fourth team Wentz has started for over the last four years.