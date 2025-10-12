Report: Chargers are calling teams for running back help

The Chargers have gone from sitting pretty at 3-0 to slipping and falling to 3-2. And they’ve lost their top two running backs — Najee Harris (Achilles) for the year and Omarion Hampton (ankle) for at least four games.

As a result, the Chargers are in the market for help at the position.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Chargers have been calling teams in search of available running backs. They’re looking for whatever they can get — depth or a starter.

For now, Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal will carry the load.

The most obvious candidates would be veteran Saints running back Alvin Kamara and fourth-year Jets tailback Breece Hall.

Then there’s Derrick Henry. If the Ravens, who have a pipeline to the Chargers via the presence of former Baltimore exec Joe Hortiz as G.M. and the Harbaugh connection at coach, are ready to fold the tents on 2025, the Ravens could choose get value for Henry and pivot to Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell.

It’s hard to imagine the Ravens shifting into fire-sale mode. But a loss on Sunday to the Rams would drop Baltimore to 1-5. The Ravens are off in Week 7, before facing the Bears and Dolphins. If things don’t turn around, they’ll need to consider all options.

Of course, the Chargers have a more immediate need. They may not want to wait another three weeks to see whether the Ravens would be willing to move Henry. But whether it’s the Chargers or some other contender, it makes sense to keep a potential Henry trade on the radar screen, unless and until the Ravens shows signs of reversing their current trend of losing.