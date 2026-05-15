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Report: Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander declines Vikings GM interview

  
Published May 15, 2026 12:12 PM

There’s one less name for the Vikings to consider for their General Manager opening.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Chargers assistant GM Chad Alexander has declined the team’s request for an interview. Per the report, Alexander is comfortable with his spot in the Chargers’ front office and wants to remain on hand through the 2026 season.

Alexander is in his third year working under GM Joe Hortiz with the Chargers. He worked for the Jets and the Ravens — where Hortiz also worked — before joining the Chargers.

In addition to internal candidate and acting GM Rob Brzezinski, the Vikings have also requested interviews with Lions assistant GM Ray Agnew, Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt, Dolphins assistant GM Kyle Smith 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasely and Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler.