Report: Chargers hire Rutgers OLBs coach Julian Campenni

The Chargers are hiring Rutgers outside linebackers coach Julian Campenni as assistant defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Campenni worked at Rutgers for the past two seasons.

He is a former all-conference defensive lineman and team captain at UConn, where he made 38 career starts.

Campenni was on Scot Loeffler’s staff at Bowling Green for five seasons, coaching the defensive line for three seasons before assuming the title of defensive run game coordinator. He was also assistant head coach in 2023.

Bowling Green had 71 combined sacks in 2022-23, the most ever in a two-year period in program history.

Campenni spent part of the summer in 2022 with the Packers as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.