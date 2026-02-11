 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_nfl_18gameseason_260210.jpg
Source: NFL keeps door open for 18 games by 2027
nbc_pft_raiders_260210.jpg
Raiders officially hire Kubiak as new head coach
nbc_pft_earlysbodds_260210.jpg
Analyzing early odds for Super Bowl LXI

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chargers hire Rutgers OLBs coach Julian Campenni

  
Published February 10, 2026 08:16 PM

The Chargers are hiring Rutgers outside linebackers coach Julian Campenni as assistant defensive line coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Campenni worked at Rutgers for the past two seasons.

He is a former all-conference defensive lineman and team captain at UConn, where he made 38 career starts.

Campenni was on Scot Loeffler’s staff at Bowling Green for five seasons, coaching the defensive line for three seasons before assuming the title of defensive run game coordinator. He was also assistant head coach in 2023.

Bowling Green had 71 combined sacks in 2022-23, the most ever in a two-year period in program history.

Campenni spent part of the summer in 2022 with the Packers as part of the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.