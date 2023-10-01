Report: Chase Claypool will be inactive Sunday

Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool said this week that he does not feel the team has put him in position to be his best and they will reportedly pass on putting him in any position for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Claypool will be inactive for the matchup of 0-3 teams. Equanimeous St. Brown is expected to be active for the first time this season.

Claypool has four catches for 51 yards on the season. He had 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games last season and the the overall production is far below what the Bears expected after sending a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool last season.

Rapoport also reports that rookie Tyson Bagent will be the No. 2 quarterback this week. Nathan Peterman has been the primary backup to Justin Fields so far this season.