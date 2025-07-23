Report: Chris Godwin underwent another minor ankle procedure this spring

The Buccaneers placed receiver Chris Godwin on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Godwin may or may not be ready for the season opener.

He still is rehabbing the left ankle he dislocated in Week 7.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that Godwin underwent another minor ankle procedure this spring to have it “cleaned out.” The surgery was not a surprise, Laine adds, and Godwin is doing well.

The question remains, though, about whether the team’s medical staff will clear Godwin before Week 1.

Coach Todd Bowles told Joe Bucs Fan on Monday that the team has no timeline.

“He’s working his way back,” Bowles said. “He had a procedure. He’s feeling well. He’s in good spirits, and he’s working his way back. And, you know, when I see more and he does more, I’ll have more news. But right now there’s no update on him. But Chris, hopefully, will be back very soon. And I can’t tell you when, but he’s in good spirits and he’s moving around, and he’s getting going, and he’s ramping up.”

The Bucs re-signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million deal that includes $44 million guaranteed after he caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games before his injury.