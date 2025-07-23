 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Chris Godwin underwent another minor ankle procedure this spring

  
Published July 22, 2025 09:12 PM

The Buccaneers placed receiver Chris Godwin on the active/physically unable to perform list Tuesday. Godwin may or may not be ready for the season opener.

He still is rehabbing the left ankle he dislocated in Week 7.

Jenna Laine of ESPN reports that Godwin underwent another minor ankle procedure this spring to have it “cleaned out.” The surgery was not a surprise, Laine adds, and Godwin is doing well.

The question remains, though, about whether the team’s medical staff will clear Godwin before Week 1.

Coach Todd Bowles told Joe Bucs Fan on Monday that the team has no timeline.

He’s working his way back,” Bowles said. “He had a procedure. He’s feeling well. He’s in good spirits, and he’s working his way back. And, you know, when I see more and he does more, I’ll have more news. But right now there’s no update on him. But Chris, hopefully, will be back very soon. And I can’t tell you when, but he’s in good spirits and he’s moving around, and he’s getting going, and he’s ramping up.”

The Bucs re-signed Godwin to a three-year, $66 million deal that includes $44 million guaranteed after he caught 50 passes for 576 yards and five touchdowns in seven games before his injury.