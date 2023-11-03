Report: Cole Holcomb out for season with serious knee injury

Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb was carted off the field last night and quickly ruled out with a knee injury. There’s now some more clarity on his status.

Holcomb will be out for the season with a knee injury that’s being described as serious, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Holcomb spent the night at a local Pittsburgh hospital as a precaution. He will need surgery but is expected to make a full recovery.

In his fifth pro season out of North Carolina, Holcomb had started all eight games for Pittsburgh. He recorded 54 total tackles with four tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and two passes defensed.

A fifth-round pick in 2019, Holcomb spent his first four seasons with Washington before signing with Pittsburgh in March.