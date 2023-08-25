Report: Colts, Dolphins continue to negotiate potential Jonathan Taylor trade

Even if most teams aren’t seriously pursuing a trade for running back Jonathan Taylor, at the end of the day it only takes one.

That one ultimately could be the Dolphins.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins and Colts have continued to discuss a potential trade. Miami, per Jackson, has made at least one offer. Obviously, that offer has not been accepted.

Other potentially interested teams are the Bears and Broncos, as Jackson notes. He adds that at least one other team has made a “serious offer” to acquire Taylor.

With a non-binding Tuesday deadline for doing a deal, the key factors continue to be: (1) what will the Colts take?; (2) what will a team offer Taylor financially?; and (3) how will a new team get a return on the investment so close to the start of the season?

The extent of Taylor’s motivation to get out of Indy could become a major factor in whether a deal gets done. If he is willing to take a deal deemed to be reasonable by his new team, or if he doesn’t insist on a new contract at all, it could be easier to finalize a trade.

Still, what is the new team getting? Is he healthy and ready to go, fully healed from last year’s ankle injury?

Much needs to be resolved in not much time. Ultimately, the question continues to be whether the various moving parts will fall together in a way that makes the Colts, Taylor, and a new team comfortable with proceeding.

However it plays out, it’s something that should have played out in March, not in late August.