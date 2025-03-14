Report: Cowboys aren’t Cooper Kupp’s “likely” landing spot

The Cowboys are making a push to sign receiver Cooper Kupp. Unless they aren’t.

Earlier today, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported that the Cowboys are a “sleeper” team that is making a “push” for the former Rams receiver. Schefter has since reported that, even though the Cowboys have made what one source described to be a “push” for Kupp, Dallas is not believed to be Kupp’s likely landing spot.

Kupp’s value will be tied to the spot he occupies on the depth chart. If he’s No. 3, he’ll get less than $10 million for 2025. If he’s No. 2, he could get up to $20 million.

So the first question is whether a team needs a No. 2. Then, the question is whether they think Kupp can fill that role. Finally, how much will they offer?

The Cowboys would surely be interested, but at their own price. In other words, at a low price. So, yes, they might have pushed. But, no, their offer likely wouldn’t be close to sufficient to pull Kupp in.