Report: Cowboys will not tender OL Brock Hoffman

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said last week that the Cowboys want restricted free agent offensive linemen Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass back with the team in 2026. They placed a second-round tender on Bass, who has started 10 games in his career, but they will have to reach a deal with Hoffman to retain him.

According to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report, the Cowboys do not plan to tender Hoffman, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Hoffman, 26, has started 14 games the past two seasons.

He has played center, left guard and right guard.

“Both of those guys are studs,” Schottenheimer said at the Scouting Combine when asked about Hoffman and Bass. “They’re glue pieces for us. They’re always prepared. They’re ready. Both of those guys could start for other teams in the league. We’re just very, very talented. Both of those guys coming back would be big for us.”