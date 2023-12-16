Report: D.J. Reader suffered torn quad tendon

Initial word about Bengals defensive lineman D.J. Reader’s quad injury on Saturday was that it was potentially significant and those fears have reportedly been realized.

A report during the game said Reader would have an MRI for further evaluation and head coach Zac Taylor said after the win that Reader could miss the rest of the season. That appears to be the case because NFL Media reports that Reader has been diagnosed with a torn quad tendon.

Reader started every game for the Bengals this season and has been a key part of Cincinnati’s defense since joining the team in 2020.

The Bengals also saw wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase leave with an injury on Saturday and they’ll be without quarterback Joe Burrow for the rest of the season, but none of that stopped them from moving to 8-6 with an overtime victory.