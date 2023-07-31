Report: Dalton Risner visiting Vikings

Free agent guard Dalton Risner is visiting the Vikings, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Vikings offensive line coach Chris Kuper was the assistant offensive line coach of the Broncos the past three seasons when Risner started 46 games at left guard. Justin Rascati is in his second season as the Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach, having spent three seasons with the Broncos.

Risner is one of the top free agents and the top guard available.

The Broncos made Risner a second-round pick in 2019.

He became an immediate starter and has played and started 62 of a possible 66 games in his career. Risner played 15 games in 2022.

In his career, Risner has played 3,775 offensive snaps and 178 on special teams.