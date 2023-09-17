Report: Damar Hamlin inactive again for Bills

Bills safety Damar Hamlin did not play against the Jets in Week One and he’s not expected to be in the lineup against the Raiders on Sunday either.

Stacey Dales of NFL Media reports that Hamlin will be inactive for the second straight game. He was not on the team’s injury report either week.

Hamlin has not played in a regular season game since going into cardiac arrest during a Monday night matchup with the Bengals in Week 17 last season. He was cleared to return to play during the offseason and appeared in preseason games for the Bills, but he doesn’t currently have a role on defense or special teams in Buffalo.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde started at safety against the Jets with Taylor Rapp active as the only backup at the position.