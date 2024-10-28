 Skip navigation
Report: Daniel Jones isn’t on a short leash at Steelers

  
Published October 28, 2024 10:14 AM

As New York sports go on Monday night, there’s a much greater chance to see a change in the guy throwing the ball during the baseball game involving the Yankees. For the football game involving the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones reportedly won’t be on a short leash.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, Jones took all first-team reps in practice, and there’s no expectation of a quick hook.

In Week 7, Jones was benched for Drew Lock. And Jones wasn’t happy about that.

Jones has since said that coach Brian Daboll told the team Jones will be the starter going forward.

Unless he improves significantly, Jones won’t be the quarterback going forward into 2025. He’s destined to be traded or released (or likely released), and he’ll look for a fresh start elsewhere.