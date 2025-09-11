Report: DaRon Bland could miss multiple games with his right foot injury

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland could miss “a couple of weeks” with a right foot injury, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Bland, who missed Wednesday’s practice, injured his foot in Monday’s practice, according to Archer.

The injury is unrelated to the stress fracture in Bland’s left foot that required surgery last season and cost him 10 games.

Bland played all 63 snaps Thursday night and made three tackles.

He signed a four-year, $92 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed, on Aug. 31.

Trevon Diggs expects to play more in Week 2 after playing 27 snaps in the season opener. He still is ramping up after undergoing left knee surgery in January.

“Just a little bit more than last week, I feel like, is the best and smartest and safest thing to do,” Diggs said. “I feel like just increasing it a couple more plays and just working my way slowly.”

Kaiir Elam is the other starter, but the Cowboys lack proven depth behind Diggs and Elam.