Report: Davante Adams should be ready to play next week as trade talks heat up

Davante Adams hasn’t played since Week 3 and won’t play Sunday against the Broncos. The star receiver may have played his final game for the Raiders as trade talks ramp up.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Adams’ injured hamstring should be healthy enough for him to play next week.

So, Adams could have a new home early next week.

Adams has the Jets as his top choice for a landing spot, which would reunite him with Aaron Rodgers, but the Saints have been the most aggressive pursuer, per Rapoport. The Bills and Steelers also have shown interest in Adams.

The Raiders are content to wait until they receive their asking price, according to Rapoport. They seek a package that includes a second-round pick.

Adams still is owed $13.5 million of his $17.5 million salary and bonuses for this season. He is under contract through 2026, but his salaries the next two seasons jump to $35.640 million and $36.640 million for 2025 and 2026, respectively.

Adams likely would have to agree to a restructured contract to facilitate a trade, and the Raiders could end up paying some of Adams’ salary.

The Raiders gave the Packers a first- and a second-round pick in 2022 to acquire Adams, who has 221 catches for 2,869 yards and 23 touchdowns in 37 games with the Raiders.