Report: DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly added another team to his list of visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins is scheduled for a visit with the Patriots next week. Per the report, the visit is set to take place after Hopkins meets with the Titans.

The Patriots’ need for more offensive talent has linked them to a pursuit of Hopkins since he was still a member of the Cardinals, but a move to New England would mean a reunion with Bill O’Brien. The current Patriots offensive coordinator was the Texans’ coach and General Manager at the end of Hopkins’ time in Houston and there were reports of acrimonious interactions between the two men before Hopkins left the team.

After Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, he said he had “no relationship ” with O’Brien and all involved would have to feel satisfied that everyone could co-exist with a new team.

Next week will shed more light on that question and on where Hopkins might be playing football come the fall.