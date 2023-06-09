 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots

  
Published June 9, 2023 04:06 AM
NahYxI3ClzMv
June 8, 2023 08:10 AM
With DeAndre Hopkins set to visit the Titans on Sunday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Mike Vrabel and Treylon Burks’ responses to the possibility of bringing in the WR.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly added another team to his list of visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins is scheduled for a visit with the Patriots next week. Per the report, the visit is set to take place after Hopkins meets with the Titans.

The Patriots’ need for more offensive talent has linked them to a pursuit of Hopkins since he was still a member of the Cardinals, but a move to New England would mean a reunion with Bill O’Brien. The current Patriots offensive coordinator was the Texans’ coach and General Manager at the end of Hopkins’ time in Houston and there were reports of acrimonious interactions between the two men before Hopkins left the team.

After Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, he said he had “no relationship ” with O’Brien and all involved would have to feel satisfied that everyone could co-exist with a new team.

Next week will shed more light on that question and on where Hopkins might be playing football come the fall.