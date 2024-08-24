Report: Denzel Ward plans to continue playing despite fifth known concussion

Browns starting cornerback Denzel Ward was diagnosed with a fifth known concussion after an Aug. 12 practice. He has no concerns, though, about continuing his career, and if all goes as hoped, doctors will clear him in time for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Cowboys, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The fourth overall pick in 2018 was injured on a tackle of Elijah Moore in a one-on-one drill in practice, hitting the back of his helmet on the ground.

Ward and Moore both were wearing Guardian caps during the drill.

Ward said during the first week of training camp that he did not expect to wear the Guardian cap in games, as now is allowed by the league, but it is unknown whether his stance has changed after another concussion.

“As of right now, no,” Ward said last month. “And I know I got a few concussions, but I don’t go out there thinking about the concussions. I did a lot of research over the season and the offseason on concussions and just how to treat them and stuff like that. So yeah, I’m not too concerned about it going out there. I go out there play fast, play hard, and try to win games. That’s not my focus on whether I may not get a concussion. I mean, you don’t know what’s going to happen out there. The game happens so fast, but yeah, I’m not real worried about it.”

Ward had a concussion in the preseason finale in 2023, and he missed three games with one in 2022. He also missed three games in 2018 with concussions.