Report: Derek Barnett looking for trade to team offering more playing time
Defensive end Derek Barnett could be on the move.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Barnett’s agent Drew Rosenhaus is gauging the trade market as Barnett looks for a team that might offer him more playing time than the Eagles can provide.
Fowler adds that the Eagles plan to keep Barnett, but understands his desire for a bigger role. That suggests they’re open to dealing Barnett should a team make them an acceptable offer to deal him away.
Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, and first-round pick Nolan Smith are also in the edge rusher mix for the Eagles.
Barnett tore his ACL in the season opener last year. The 2017 first-round pick has 21.5 career sacks and is set to make $1.125 million this season in the final year of his current deal.