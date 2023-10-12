Report: Deshaun Watson will not play Sunday

Deshaun Watson, who missed his third consecutive practice Thursday, will not play Sunday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

All signs were pointing that way.

The Browns quarterback has not had a full practice since Sept. 22, two days before he bruised the rotator cuff in his right shoulder on a run against the Titans. He was expected to play against the Ravens in Week 4 after limited practices, but after a workout three hours before the game, a decision was made to sit him.

Coach Kevin Stefanski initially said it was Watson’s decision not to play despite being medically cleared. General Manager Andrew Berry later clarified that it was a mutual decision between Watson and the team.

The Browns’ handling of the injury as well as Watson’s declaration before Week 4’s game that he was “OK” and would play has left Watson open for criticism. He has not talked publicly since.

Last week, the Browns had their off week.

“I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness,” Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said, via Tom Withers of the Associated Press. “I’ve seen him play. I’ve seen him do some amazing things, fight through things. That is not the issue at all whatsoever. If I’m a running back and I can’t run full speed, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to make it.

“I might be cleared medically, but I can’t operate with my strength, which is my legs as a runner, so same as a thrower for him. I would never, ever, ever doubt his toughness. He’s tough as nails. He’s a fierce competitor.”

Van Pelt had called Watson’s status for Sunday’s game against the 49ers “up in the air.”

“It’s not fun when your living is throwing the football and you can’t throw it how you’re used to throwing it,” Van Pelt said. “It’s tough. It’ll take some time, but when he’s ready, he’ll be ready to roll.”

P.J. Walker will start in Watson’s place, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson serving as the backup. Walker made seven starts over three seasons in Carolina.

The Browns have not gotten their money’s worth out of Watson, who they signed to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. He missed 11 games last season to a suspension and now will miss his second game this season. He has played nine games in his time with the Browns.