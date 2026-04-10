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Report: Dianna Russini “will not be reporting” during internal investigation

  
Published April 10, 2026 06:20 PM

The New York Times has reversed course regarding NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Three days after The Athletic, owned and operated by the Times, issued a statement of unequivocal support in connection with photos obtained by the New York Post of Russini and Patriots coach Mike Vrabel, the Post now reports that Russini “will not be reporting” while an internal investigation unfolds.

An unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told the Post that “new details from the Page Six report and information from the investigation raised additional concerns that are now being reviewed further. The investigation is ongoing.”

Added the source, to the Post: “Her coverage is being reviewed. That process is expected to take time. She will not be reporting in the interim.”

Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported on Friday afternoon the existence of an internal investigation. He noted a prior FOS report that Russini’s contract expires in August 2026.