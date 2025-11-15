 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Disney, YouTube TV getting “very close” to a deal

  
Published November 14, 2025 07:04 PM

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said in a quarterly meeting on Thursday that his company was “ready to go as long as [YouTube] wants to” without a deal.

Disney and Google are two weeks into a carriage dispute that prompted Disney to remove ESPN, ABC and related channels from the YouTube TV service.

Alex Sherman of CNBC, though, delivered potential good news on Friday night about talks between the companies. Sherman reports that the sides are “getting very close” to a deal, which “could happen soon.”

The Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, went dark on YouTube TV on Oct. 30.

There are no winners in the dispute, with 10 million YouTube TV subscribers the real losers in the corporate tug-of-war. They have missed two weeks of Monday Night Football and college football games unless they found games on another service.

YouTube TV emailed customers earlier this week, informing them they could request a $20 credit for being without ESPN and the Disney channels for more than a week.