Report: Disney, YouTube TV getting “very close” to a deal

Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said in a quarterly meeting on Thursday that his company was “ready to go as long as [YouTube] wants to” without a deal.

Disney and Google are two weeks into a carriage dispute that prompted Disney to remove ESPN, ABC and related channels from the YouTube TV service.

Alex Sherman of CNBC, though, delivered potential good news on Friday night about talks between the companies. Sherman reports that the sides are “getting very close” to a deal, which “could happen soon.”

The Disney channels, including ABC and ESPN, went dark on YouTube TV on Oct. 30.

There are no winners in the dispute, with 10 million YouTube TV subscribers the real losers in the corporate tug-of-war. They have missed two weeks of Monday Night Football and college football games unless they found games on another service.

YouTube TV emailed customers earlier this week, informing them they could request a $20 credit for being without ESPN and the Disney channels for more than a week.