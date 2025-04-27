 Skip navigation
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Report: Dolphins have been in contact with Rasul Douglas

  
Published April 27, 2025 03:10 PM

The Dolphins added one cornerback in the draft and it looks like they have plans to bolster the group with an older player as well.

General Manager Chris Grier said in a press conference on Saturday that “we’ve had a number of conversations with players” when asked about signing a veteran free agent corner and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the team has been in contact with Rasul Douglas.

Douglas was traded from the Packers to the Bills in 2023 and he had 87 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 24 games for Buffalo.

The Dolphins picked Jason Marshall Jr. in the fourth round and have Jalen Ramsey, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, and Storm Duck on the roster. The team has been looking at trade options involving Ramsey, however, and pulling the trigger could lead to multiple veteran additions.