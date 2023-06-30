Report: Draft analyst Todd McShay is out at ESPN

The four-letter network’s Red Wedding continues.

Draft expert Todd McShay has been laid off , according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The 46-year-old McShay joined ESPN in 2006. He became part of the on-air draft coverage in 2009.

ESPN seemingly developed him into a potential in-house replacement for Mel Kiper, in the event Kiper ever left. Now, it appears that Matt Miller will become what McShay had been — short-term foil and long-term successor to Kiper.

McShay also worked college football games, as a sideline reporter. His primary role related to the draft.

ESPN will be laying off roughly 20 on-air employees on Friday. Other NFL analysts or hosts who were let go include Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Matt Hasselbeck, and Keyshawn Johnson.