Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Draft analyst Todd McShay is out at ESPN

  Mike Florio
Published June 30, 2023 03:06 PM

The four-letter network’s Red Wedding continues.

Draft expert Todd McShay has been laid off , according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The 46-year-old McShay joined ESPN in 2006. He became part of the on-air draft coverage in 2009.

ESPN seemingly developed him into a potential in-house replacement for Mel Kiper, in the event Kiper ever left. Now, it appears that Matt Miller will become what McShay had been — short-term foil and long-term successor to Kiper.

McShay also worked college football games, as a sideline reporter. His primary role related to the draft.

ESPN will be laying off roughly 20 on-air employees on Friday. Other NFL analysts or hosts who were let go include Suzy Kolber, Steve Young, Matt Hasselbeck, and Keyshawn Johnson.