nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Report: Drake London is believed to have suffered hip pointer

  
Published November 4, 2024 12:31 PM

The Falcons have an injury concern with one of their key offensive players, but it sounds like it won’t sideline him for too long.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Falcons believe receiver Drake London suffered a hip pointer during Sunday’s win over the Cowboys.

London went down in the first half and did not return. He’s set to undergo further testing on Monday, but if it is a hip pointer, it’s not a long-term issue.

The No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 draft, London has recorded 50 catches for 552 yards with six touchdowns this season. He caught two passes for 27 yards with a TD before leaving Sunday’s contest.

Leading the NFC South at 6-3, the Falcons will take on the 2-7 Saints in Week 10.