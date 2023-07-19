 Skip navigation
Top News

Report: Eagles agree to terms with Dennis Kelly

  
Published July 19, 2023 07:49 PM

The Eagles are signing offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The team made Kelly a fifth-round pick in 2012, and he played 30 games with 15 starts over four seasons in Philadelphia. He returns as a swing tackle behind left tackle Jordan Mailata and right tackle Lane Johnson.

Kelly, 33, spent five years with the Titans after leaving the Eagles and then spent one season in Green Bay and last season in Indianapolis. Last season with the Colts, Kelly played 240 snaps — 192 at left tackle and 48 at right tackle — and made three starts.

He has 130 game appearances, 54 starts and 3,927 snaps in his career.

The past four seasons Kelly has played 592 snaps at left tackle and 1,354 at right tackle.