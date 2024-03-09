Report: Eagles are “having trade calls” on DE Josh Sweat

When trade talks happen regarding a given player, it’s important to know whether the calls are being initiated by the player’s current team — or whether the calls are being received.

Sometimes, when the calls are being made, the team tries to create the impression that it’s simply taking the calls. It’s all about maximizing trade leverage; if the team seems to be too interested in moving on, the team gets less.

As to Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, NFL Media reports that the Eagles are “having trade calls.”

That’s a new one. Deliberately vague. Who’s making them? We don’t know. The Eagles are simply “having” them.

Our guess is that the Eagles are making them, and that the news was specifically leaked to NFL Media with the understanding that the term “having” will be used in order to minimize the perception that the Eagles are a motivated seller.

In 17 games with 17 starts in 2023, Sweat had 6.5 sacks. The prior year, he had 11 sacks in 16 games.

Sweat is entering the final year of his contract with the Eagles.