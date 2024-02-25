Report: Eric Bieniemy to become the offensive coordinator/associate head coach at UCLA

Eric Bieniemy won’t be going back to the Chiefs. He also won’t be going to any other NFL team.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN, Bieniemy is finalizing a deal to become the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at UCLA.

Bieniemy will be working for new head coach DeShaun Foster, who replaces Chip Kelly. (Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.)

The former NFL running back spent five years as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs before taking the same position with the Commanders in 2022. He interviewed for the head-coaching job in Washington. The position went to Dan Quinn.

It’s a clear step down for Bieniemy, who was a perennial NFL head-coaching candidate for several years. His chance never came. He’ll now have to work his way back to the NFL.