Report: ESPN’s potential acquisition of NFL Media could come with $2 billion price tag

Last month, word emerged that ESPN and the NFL have resumed talks regarding an acquisition of NFL Media. This week, the first price tag emerged.

Via Brendon Kleen of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com said this week on his podcast that the number will be as much as $2 billion. The league also could emerge with an ownership stake in ESPN.

Regardless of whether the NFL Media assets are actually worth that much money under a strict accounting analysis, everything is worth precisely what anyone will pay for it. And since the move would also serve as insurance against not getting boxed out in the next wave of broadcast rights negotiations, it could be money well spent.

With the streaming companies becoming more active — and with Netflix apparently hoping to make a big splash — one of the existing three-letter broadcast partners could end up SOL.

Really, how could the league leave ESPN/ABC at the altar for Monday Night Football or some other package, if ESPN owns and operates NFL Network (and other properties) and if the league owns a chunk of ESPN?

A deal was close last May. And then it didn’t happen. And then it was back burnered. Now, it could be close to boiling.

To date, only ESPN has been identified as a serious candidate to make the purchase. Given the potential connection between buying NFL Media and ensuring an ongoing supply of NFL games, it’s surprising more networks aren’t in hunt.