Report: Four-year, $150 million deal for Derek Carr

The Saints have not officially announced a deal with quarterback Derek Carr yet, but Carr confirmed reports that he’s headed to New Orleans and some details about the deal he’ll be signing have now been reported as well.

NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal for Carr with the NFC South club. The deal is worth up to $150 million and includes $100 million in total guarantees.

Carr has $60 million guaranteed at signing and $10 million of his third-year salary vests after his first year with the Saints.

The Saints have been restructuring contracts in order to get under the cap and will likely be making other manuevers — like cutting quarterback Jameis Winston — to continue that effort while also slotting Carr into the roster.