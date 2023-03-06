 Skip navigation
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Report: Four-year, $150 million deal for Derek Carr

  
Published March 6, 2023 08:10 AM
nbc_csu_breakingcarrsaints_230306
March 6, 2023 11:02 AM
Ahmed Fareed and Chris Simms react to Derek Carr's decision to sign with the Saints and debate whether an aging New Orleans core still has enough talent to be considered a contender in the NFC.

The Saints have not officially announced a deal with quarterback Derek Carr yet, but Carr confirmed reports that he’s headed to New Orleans and some details about the deal he’ll be signing have now been reported as well.

NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal for Carr with the NFC South club. The deal is worth up to $150 million and includes $100 million in total guarantees.

Carr has $60 million guaranteed at signing and $10 million of his third-year salary vests after his first year with the Saints.

The Saints have been restructuring contracts in order to get under the cap and will likely be making other manuevers — like cutting quarterback Jameis Winston — to continue that effort while also slotting Carr into the roster. 1