Report: Fox has “blessed” Tom Brady’s potential status as Raiders minority owner

The first question that arises when considering the possibility of Tom Brady becoming a limited partner with the Raiders is whether it’s a precursor to Brady coming out of retirement. (Again.)

The next question is whether, if he won’t be playing (and he most likely won’t be), is whether his status as part owner of an NFL franchise would impact his ability to work for FOX as a broadcast of NFL games.

According to ESPN, Fox has “blessed” the Brady arrangement . ESPN also reports that NFL policies regarding team ownership and media employment “comes into play only if the owner holds a position of authority at the media company and could impact broadcast rights negotiations.”

Still, it would be a clear conflict of interest. Not that Fox handles many Raiders games, but Brady eventually will broadcast games involving teams with which the Raiders compete.

Regardless of whether Fox is willing to let Brady do whatever he wants to do when it comes to working for Fox while also partially owning a team, why would any other AFC team (especially an AFC West team) invite Brady to practice or give him access to players and coaches given that he’s an owner of the raiders?

Broadcasters have access to plenty of inside information. Brady would have a direct and obvious incentive to use anything he could to help the team he partially owns.

It should be a simple decision. Ownership or broadcasting. One or the other. He doesn’t need to do both. Pick one, and go with it.

Of course, these commonsensical rules that would apply to everyone else don’t apply universally. For Brady, he’ll ultimately be allowed to do whatever he wants to do. Whether it’s right or wrong doesn’t matter. It’s just the way it is.