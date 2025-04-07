 Skip navigation
Report: Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams to attend draft

  
Published April 7, 2025 11:11 AM

One potential first-round prospect will be in attendance for the draft in Green Bay.

Per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com, former Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams will be on-site for the first round in Wisconsin.

Williams, 20, is regarded as a potential top-20 pick.

He was a second-team All-SEC selection in 2023 and 2024 after winning the CFP National Championship in 2022. He recorded 14.0 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in his collegiate career along with three forced fumbles.

The first round of the NFL Draft is slated for Thursday, April 24.