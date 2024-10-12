Report: Giants to place Kayvon Thibodeaux on IR

Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will be out for at least four weeks after undergoing surgery on his wrist.

Per Dan Duggan of TheAthletic.com, New York will place Thibodeaux on injured reserve on Saturday.

After breaking the scaphoid bone in his wrist, Thibodeaux has a four-to-six-week recovery timeline.

In five games this season, he’s recorded 12 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits.