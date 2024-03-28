Report: Giants will have private workout with J.J. McCarthy on Sunday

J.J. McCarthy is the betting favorite to be the second quarterback selected, meaning he’s expected to go to the Commanders unless they trade down.

Still, quarterback-needy teams want all the intel they can get on all the top quarterback prospects.

The Giants are scheduled to send a contingent to Ann Arbor, Michigan, for a private workout with the Michigan quarterback on Easter Sunday.

The team sent assistant General Manager Brandon Brown and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Shea Tierney for McCarthy’s Pro Day last week.

The Giants have had General Manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll attend LSU’s Pro Day to watch Jayden Daniels today, and, on Thursday, they will scout North Carolina’s Drake Maye.

The Bears are expected to draft USC’s Caleb Williams, and the Commanders and Patriots likely follow by drafting a quarterback with the next two picks. The Giants have the sixth overall pick.