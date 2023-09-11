Report: J.K. Dobbins to have surgery on Friday for torn Achilles

After tearing his Achilles during Sunday’s win over the Texans, Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins will have surgery to repair it on Friday, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Dobbins exited the game in the third quarter after catching a 5-yard pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson in the red zone.

Pelissero notes that Dobbins is aiming for a recovery time of less than six months, much like Cam Akers in 2021.

Dobbins took eight carries for 22 yards and had two catches for 15 yards before exiting the game.

Dobbins has appeared in just nine contests since his rookie season in 2020. He missed all of 2021 with a torn ACL, coming back to play eight games last year.