Report: Jadeveon Clowney to visit Panthers on Thursday

Free agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney has interest from a few teams, including the Ravens.

His first free agent visit will be to Carolina on Thursday, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports.

Clowney is a Rock Hill, South Carolina, native who played at the University of South Carolina.

Although he is a former No. 1 overall pick, Clowney has played for five different teams by signing a series of one-year contracts. He was drafted by the Texans in 2014 and after five seasons there played one season in Seattle, one in Tennessee, two in Cleveland and one in Baltimore.

Clowney, 31, tied his career high with 9.5 sacks last season with the Ravens.

In 10 years, he has 52.5 career sacks and three Pro Bowls.