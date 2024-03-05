Report: Jaguars are planning to release Darious Williams

Jacksonville is moving on from one of its veteran defensive players.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Jaguars are planning to release cornerback Darious Williams.

Williams, who turns 31 on March 15, has spent the last two seasons with Jacksonville. He started all 17 games for the club in 2023, recording four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, a pair of forced fumbles, and three tackles for loss.

Williams signed a three-year deal with the Jags in March 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams to cap the 2021 season. By releasing him, the Jaguars will save $11.5 million against the cap.

Rapoport notes that letting go of Williams creates more cap space to use the franchise tag on edge rusher Josh Allen.

But in letting it be known that they are planning to release Williams, the Jaguars could potentially find a trade partner for the veteran corner.

In 80 career games, Williams has 10 interceptions and 62 passes defensed.