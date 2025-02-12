 Skip navigation
Report: Jaguars plan to interview former Titans G.M. Jon Robinson

  
Published February 12, 2025 04:20 PM

The Jaguars are interviewing Jon Robinson for their vacant General Manager position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Robinson, 49, served as the Titans’ General Manager from 2016-22. The team fired him on Dec. 6, 2022, and the Titans since have fired his replacement.

Robinson began his career as an area scout for the Patriots in 2002. He worked his way up to director of college scouting, a position he held from 2009-12.

From there, Robinson landed with the Bucs as director of player personnel from 2013-15.

The Jaguars are searching for a new G.M. to pair with coach Liam Coen after firing Trent Baalke. They have interviewed Bears assistant G.M. Ian Cunningham, Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown, Rams director of scouting James Gladstone, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams.