Report: Jalen Carter took offense to Dak Prescott spitting near Eagles huddle

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter didn’t play a down Thursday night, but he goes on the stat sheet for a 15-yard penalty.

Carter was ejected for spitting in the face of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during an injury timeout following the opening kickoff.

Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that while Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren’s injured knee was being examined, Prescott spit on the ground near the Eagles defensive huddle. Carter took offense and approached Prescott, claiming Prescott was being “hostile.”

While Prescott was explaining that wasn’t his intention, Carter spit at Prescott.

An official standing nearby saw it and ejected Carter.

The Eagles have eight penalties for 105 yards, including a taunting penalty and a roughing the passer penalty on Nolan Smith and an unnecessary roughness penalty on Reed Blankenship.