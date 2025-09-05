Jalen Carter ejected before first play from scrimmage

Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter did not play a down before he was ejected from Thursday night’s game.

Eagles fullback Ben VanSumeren was injured on the opening kickoff. During the injury timeout before he was carted to the training room, the Cowboys offense was on the field huddling when Carter went over to pay his respects.

Carter, though, spit at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before turning and leaving.

Prescott motioned to the official, who was standing in view, and a flag immediately was thrown.

Carter’s ejection, along with the injury to VanSumerern, quieted an Eagles crowd that only moments before had been celebrating the raising of the Super Bowl banner.

With the 15-yard penalty on Carter, the Cowboys began their opening drive at their own 47. Six plays later, they were in the end zone.

Javonte Williams, who joined the Cowboys as a free agent, scored on a 1-yard run. The Cowboys managed only six rushing touchdowns last season, prompting them to overhaul their running backs room.