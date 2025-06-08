Report: Jalen Ramsey will not attend Dolphins mandatory minicamp

As of Sunday, defensive back Jalen Ramsey is still a member of the Dolphins.

But with the team looking to trade him, he’s not going to be around for Miami’s mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ramsey will stay away from the end of the club’s offseason program, which comes as no surprise given the state of things between the player and the franchise.

Head coach Mike McDaniel noted a few days ago that he isn’t keeping tabs on the day-to-day of the Ramsey trade talks, underscoring how the Dolphins have effectively already moved on. At this point, it’s more just a matter of where Ramsey will end up.

In 2024, Ramsey recorded 60 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions in 17 games.