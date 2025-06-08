 Skip navigation
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Other PFT Content

Report: Jalen Ramsey will not attend Dolphins mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 8, 2025 12:42 PM

As of Sunday, defensive back Jalen Ramsey is still a member of the Dolphins.

But with the team looking to trade him, he’s not going to be around for Miami’s mandatory minicamp this week.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Ramsey will stay away from the end of the club’s offseason program, which comes as no surprise given the state of things between the player and the franchise.

Head coach Mike McDaniel noted a few days ago that he isn’t keeping tabs on the day-to-day of the Ramsey trade talks, underscoring how the Dolphins have effectively already moved on. At this point, it’s more just a matter of where Ramsey will end up.

In 2024, Ramsey recorded 60 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, and two interceptions in 17 games.