Mike McDaniel isn’t keeping up on Jalen Ramsey trade talks

Now that June 1 has come and gone, it becomes much easier from a cap standpoint for the Dolphins to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

But a trade still hasn’t happened.

Coach Mike McDaniel was asked about it on Tuesday. Here’s what he said: “I don’t really check in on a day-to-day [basis]. Zero has changed from my end. I let [General Manager] Chris [Grier] work, and I’m diligently coaching.”

It makes sense, but it underscores the reality that McDaniel has moved on from Ramsey. It’s just a matter of where he goes, and when he goes.

The real question is whether the Dolphins can lure multiple teams to the table. If they can’t, they won’t have much leverage when it comes to maximizing the pick(s) they’ll receive and minimizing the amount of the remaining $20 million-plus in salary he’s owed.

With offseason programs ending next week, there’s no rush. The Dolphins can wait to get the deal done before training camp opens.