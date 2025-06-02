 Skip navigation
As of June 1, Jalen Ramsey trade became far more feasible

  
Published June 2, 2025 06:04 AM

Last week, Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey said he’s awaiting his “new chapter.” Now that June has arrived, the page could turn at any time.

By rule, a trade after June 1 makes the dead-money charge more palatable for 2025. While the Dolphins will still absorb the bonus allocation for 2025, no future signing bonus or restructuring bonus will hit the cap.

A trade before June 1 would have triggered a $25.193 million dead-money charge for the Dolphins. Now, a trade will result in $6.745 million applying to the cap this year, with $18.448 million landing in 2026.

It’s one of the most obvious consequences arising from the team’s decision to give him a new contract only months before deciding it was time to trade him.

Although the Dolphins previously downplayed the possibility of waiting until June to trade Ramsey, why would any team shoulder an extra $18.448 million this year when it can easily be avoided?

Now, it will be. When Ramsey is traded, $18.448 million in cap charges will be deferred to 2026.

That doesn’t solve the problem. Ramsey is still due to receive $20.235 million in 2025, with every penny fully guaranteed. Whoever trades for Ramsey will take on that responsibility — unless the Dolphins pay some of it in order to facilitate the deal.

However it plays out, the Dolphins made it clear in April that Ramsey will be moving on. The more teams that are pursuing Ramsey, the better the deal the Dolphins will get.

For now, only the Rams have openly acknowledged the possibility of making the deal. Miami will need to have more teams at the table, or the Rams will basically be able to dictate the terms for the reversal of the deal that sent Ramsey from L.A. to Miami in 2023.