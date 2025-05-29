Jalen Ramsey awaits his next “new chapter”

On Wednesday, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had nothing to add regarding a relationship that went sour in the six months or so after Miami made cornerback Jalen Ramsey the highest-paid player at his position.

Ramsey, on Wednesday night, posted this on Twitter: “For the record btw, i’ve loved every city i’ve played in & the fans who supported! the anger is very misplaced at times but sometimes valid too but real ones kno the intentions always solid! … a new chapter awaits.”

He also said this: “I’m grateful for each & every chapter so far! every part brought me to a greater version of myself! Regardless of how things ‘ended’, the journey has been LOVE!”

Ramsey, a first-round pick in 2016, has been traded twice before, by the Jaguars to the Rams during the 2019 season and by the Rams to the Dolphins in 2023.

Given the cap ramifications, it always made sense for the Dolphins to wait until after June 1 to trade Ramsey. It’s possible that a deal is already in place, with the understanding that it will happen as of Monday, when his dead money will apply over two years, not one.

It’s still not an easy trade. Ramsey is owed more than $20 million this year, with every penny guaranteed. The Dolphins (who already paid him $4 million in March) may have to pay some of the rest in order to get better compensation for his contract.

Regardless, it’s clear Ramsey won’t be playing for the Dolphins in 2025. That will keep the Dolphins from geting the best possible deal — unless multiple teams will be jostling for Ramsey’s services and in turn driving up the price.