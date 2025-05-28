Mike McDaniel on Jalen Ramsey: “Quite honestly, zero has changed”

While the Dolphins have not yet been able to trade Jalen Ramsey, Miami is still looking to move the cornerback.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed as much in his Wednesday press conference when asked about the three-time first-team All-Pro.

“I mean, quite honestly, zero has changed since the last time I said anything about him,” McDaniel said. “Very much interested in the players that I’m coaching on the field today. And I think if you have a team that’s focused on getting better each and every day, that’s plenty for me to worry about. And I guess I’ll leave it at that.”

Ramsey’s contract becomes less prohibitive to trade after June 1, which makes that date the next checkpoint for the player and club. Given that, McDaniel was asked if he’d like to see a resolution by minicamp.

“I’m really worried about the team, the players that will be out on the field today,” McDaniel said. “And that’s about as much breath as I want to speak into it.”

But there was one more question about Ramsey, as a reporter inquired if the head coach was sad that the relationship between the Dolphins and the defensive back went sideways.

“I’m very excited to coach a football team, and that’s not dismissing, but quite honestly, everything is an opportunity cost,” McDaniel said. “So, I think it is quite honestly, irresponsible for me to put down some of the thoughts and focus on the players that we’re working now to build a performance for the season and concern myself with that. That’s where I should be, I think.”

The Rams — with whom Ramsey won Super Bowl LVI — have known interest in potentially bringing Ramsey back. The Falcons, Lions, Commanders, and Eagles have also been reported as teams with potential interest in Ramsey.

In 2024, Ramsey finished with 60 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and two interceptions in 17 games for Miami.