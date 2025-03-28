Report: Jaxson Dart has top-30 visit scheduled with Steelers

The Steelers have Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson on their depth chart at quarterback. They may or may not have Aaron Rodgers on their roster for 2025.

They may or may not draft a quarterback.

The Steelers, who have the 21st overall pick, are doing their due diligence on draft prospects with the possibility of using a high choice on one.

They had Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough in town for a pre-draft visit March 6, and Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com, reports that Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart has a top-30 visit scheduled for April.

The Steelers are into their fourth offseason looking for a long-term replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. Kenny Pickett wasn’t it, and Justin Fields and Russell Wilson were bridge quarterbacks last season.

Dart could be available for the Steelers in the first round.

He completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions during his senior season. Dart appeared in 45 games in his career.

He recently had a private workout with the Browns.