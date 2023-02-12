 Skip navigation
Report: Jets contact Packers about Aaron Rodgers

  
Published February 12, 2023 01:17 PM
Yes, Aaron Rodgers may indeed continue on the Brett Favre career arc.

Fifteen years after the Packers traded Favre to the Jets, the Packers may eventually trade Rodgers to the Jets.

While it’s unclear whether Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, the Jets have contacted the Packers regarding the potential availability of Rodgers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Rodgers first has to decide that he wants to play. Next, he has to decide that he doesn’t want to play for the Packers. Then, he needs to pick a new team. He’ll apparently sort all of that out during his four-day darkness retreat, which starts on Monday .

Rodgers is due to make nearly $60 million this year, fully guaranteed. It’s unclear what it would take to get him in trade, especially since it’s unclear that he’ll play for more than one more year.

The Jets ultimately gave up only a fourth-round pick to get Favre in 2008.

It’s also impossible to rule out Rodgers agreeing to a trade, landing with a new team, and then changing his mind before training camp begins. That said, it would be hard for anyone to walk away from nearly $60 million.

So maybe Rodgers will follow Favre’s lead from Green Bay to New York. Hopefully, Rodgers won’t get himself into the same sort of entanglement Favre did while playing for the Jets.