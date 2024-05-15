Report: Jets scheduled for six primetime games

We know that the Jets will be opening the season on Monday night for the second straight year and they’ve reportedly been scheduled for five more primetime games as well.

The NFL announced that the Jets will be at 49ers in Week One and Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that they’ll be at home against the Patriots on Thursday night in Week Three. They’ll then reportedly host the Bills on Monday night in Week Five and travel to Pittsburgh for Sunday Night Football in Week Six before hosting the Texans on a Thursday in Week Nine and hosting the Colts on a Sunday night in Week 11.

In addition to those games, the Jets will have another standalone game in Week Five against the Vikings in London.

Six is the maximum number of primetime games a team can be scheduled for ahead of the season, but they could be flexed into more games. The Jets were scheduled for five primetime games and the NFL’s first Black Friday game last year, which didn’t go as well as planned for the team or the networks due to Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles. All those parties will be hoping for better results this time around.