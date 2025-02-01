 Skip navigation
Report: Jets to hire Eric Washington as their DL coach

  
Published January 31, 2025 07:10 PM

The Jets are hiring Eric Washington as their new defensive line coach, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Washington and new Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks worked together in Carolina.

Washington was hired as the defensive coordinator of the Bears in 2024, and he took over as the team’s defensive play-caller after head coach Matt Eberflus was fired. Dennis Allen replaced Washington on Chicago’s staff.

Washington had a two-year run as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator, and he was the defensive line coach in Buffalo between the two coordinator stints.

He also drew interest from the Packers for their defensive line position.