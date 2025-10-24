Report: Josh Simmons is expected to rejoin Chiefs “in a few weeks”

Chiefs rookie left tackle Josh Simmons is expected to rejoin the team “in a few weeks,” Nate Taylor of ESPN reports.

It’s the first timeline anyone has provided about Simmons’ future.

He left the team hours before kickoff against the Lions on Oct. 12, flying to his hometown of San Diego for what the team announced as personal reasons. Simmons has remained away since.

“There’s communication and everything is positive,” coach Andy Reid said Thursday. “It’s not a negative situation, so he’s taking care of family. He’s just taking care of business. That’s the main thing. When you deal with this, that’s what you do.

“He’s been very good about communicating.”

The Chiefs have their off week following their Nov. 2 game against the Bills.

Jaylon Moore, a 2024 free agent signee, has played left tackle in Simmons’ stead.

Kansas City drafted Simmons in the first round, and he started the first five games.